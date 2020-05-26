Govt move in the right direction - New Conservative

Tuesday, 26 May, 2020 - 01:06

New Conservative supports the idea of scrapping consent requirements for small, low risk building as proposed by the government.

"This is a step in the right direction of reducing government control and removing barriers for productivity," says Party Leader Leighton Baker.

The next step would be to look at compliance costs for small businesses and recognise the different needs for small business compared to large in regards to paperwork and monitoring.

Freeing up small businesses to focus on their core strengths will help productivity and increase employment, both of which are desperately needed in post lockdown New Zealand.

New Conservative would also encourage the minister to look at compulsory 10 year guarantees on new buildings, so that Licensed Building Practitioners have more responsibility as well as accountability to insurers. This would also provide peace of mind for homeowners as most defects are discovered early rather than later.