Putea for planting through Matariki Tu Rakau - MPI

Tuesday, 26 May, 2020 - 16:07

Te Uru RÄkau (Forestry New Zealand) is encouraging iwi, hapÅ« and whÄnau to get involved in planting trees on publicly accessible whenua and marae.

Grants are available through Matariki Tu RÄkau, the One Billion Trees Fund’s commemorative tree planting initiative.

Matariki is about new beginnings, when we reflect on the past and look ahead to the future.

Matariki Tu RÄkau is a way to help whÄnau and communities to work together, to reflect on past efforts of valued community members and to grow a greener future.

Since Matariki Tu RÄkau’s launch in 2018, thousands of trees have been planted in celebration of New Zealanders who have made a valuable contribution.

The grants provide money for trees (preferably native, regionally appropriate species), the running of a community event, a commemorative plaque and a contribution to clearance and maintenance. Whether a handful of trees or hundreds, the grants cover applications up to one hectare in size.

The initiative supports communities to create lasting memories by planting living salutes where whÄnau, communities and visitors can reflect and appreciate the work and sacrifices of great New Zealanders.

The programme has so far seen communities come together at around 150 planting events held across the country by marae, schools, councils, RSAs and community groups.

These communities will continue to enjoy the many benefits trees provide including clean air, cooling and better habitats to name a few.

To find out more about the Matariki Tu RÄkau grant or to apply, visit us at www.mpi.govt.nz/matariki-tu-rakau, email us at matarikiturakau@mpi.govt.nz or give us a call at 0800 00 83 33.