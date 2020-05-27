Yet another KiwiBuild flop - Nicola Willis

Wednesday, 27 May, 2020 - 19:42

The ongoing KiwiBuild disaster has dashed more hopes for would-be first-home buyers in Wellington, National’s Housing and Urban Development spokesperson Nicola Willis says.

The proposed Monark housing development includes 44 KiwiBuild homes and was due for completion this year but building works have not started. Hopeful KiwiBuild owners have paid their deposits in good faith but now, faced with potentially years of delays, have no way of getting back their money.

"This is a betrayal. These first-home buyers put their trust in the Government when they paid their deposits.

"They were sold the KiwiBuild promise, they paid their money and now they’ve been left high and dry waiting for a home that remains a vacant site.

"Many of these buyers have their lives on hold because of the Government’s failure to deliver.

"This isn’t good enough. KiwiBuild hasn’t performed any better under Housing Minister Megan Woods and she must fix this.

‘KiwiBuild has been an abysmal failure. The Government promised it would build 5000 houses by June 2020. With one month until deadline it has only built 393. It’s a colossal failure and emblematic of this Government’s habit of promising big but delivering little."