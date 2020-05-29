Public Comment sought on Christ Church Cathedral reinstatement - Poto Williams

Friday, 29 May, 2020 - 10:10

The Associate Minister for Greater Christchurch Regeneration, Hon Poto Williams, will be seeking public written comment, following Cabinet approving the drafting of an Order in Council aimed at fast-tracking the reinstatement of the Christ Church Cathedral.

Associate Minister Williams says the Christ Church Cathedral Reinstatement Act 2017 (the Act) was enacted to facilitate the Cathedral’s reinstatement, using Orders in Council (OiC), which can grant exemptions from, modify or extend specified enactments.

"Cabinet has given permission to draft an OiC to modify the process for future resource consent applications for the Cathedral.

The proposed OiC would make the reinstatement of the Cathedral more certain, prevent lengthy delays of up to two years and keep costs down."

However, before a decision is made to enact the proposed OiC, the Act requires it to be tested robustly.

"I want to really emphasise that an OiC is a significant legislative tool," Associate Minister Williams says.

"It is not a mechanism used lightly. I must undertake certain steps as set out in the Act before I make a decision on whether to recommend the draft OiC to the Governor-General.

"I recognise there’s a lot of public interest in the Cathedral, which is one of the reasons also why I’ve also decided to seek public written comment from May 29 to June 22 on a document that explains the draft OiC, which is available on DPMC’s website.

"I hope anybody who has an interest in the Cathedral takes time to provide their view."

The draft OiC must also be reviewed by an independent Review Panel, provided to Parliament’s Regulations Review Committee for its comment, and the Minister must consult with the Minister for the Environment.

Associate Minister Williams will make her final decision on whether to recommend an Order in Council to the Governor-General later in the year.