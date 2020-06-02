'New Zealand First disappointed that Section 70 spouses won’t get relief'

Tuesday, 2 June, 2020 - 15:48

New Zealand First is disappointed that the removal of the spousal deductions has had to be delayed by the Ministry fo Social Development, due to COVID19 workload pressures.

"New Zealand First has always stood for fairness when it comes to superannuation so we are very committed to removing what we consider an unfair deduction from New Zealanders who happen to have partners with an overseas pension," said Rt Hon Winston Peters, Leader of New Zealand First.

The government had committed to removing the ‘spousal deduction’ from 1 July 2020, but the introduction of a supplementary order paper in the House today has delayed the removal until 9 November 2020. The spousal deduction means that any New Zealand superannuitant with a partner receiving an overseas pension will automatically have that rate of overseas pension deducted from their own pension.