Government deciding which industries will survive - Reti

Tuesday, 2 June, 2020 - 19:04

Today we have seen the first indication that the Government will decide which industries will survive after Covid-19 rather than creating the economic framework where all businesses have an opportunity to thrive, National’s Tertiary Education spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins today announced $320 million from a Targeted Training and Apprenticeship Fund to subsidise compulsory student service fees and compulsory course costs in construction, manufacturing and primary industries, but not hospitality, tourism and retail.

"It seems unfathomable that the industries suffering the most economic harm, such as hospitality, tourism and retail, are the least supported," Dr Reti says.

"This funding will be welcomed by those New Zealanders who are looking to retrain into a trade, however our hospitality and tourism sectors have particularly felt the brunt of the pandemic and the Government should be prioritising support for those sectors as we look to rebuild our economy.

"The Government needs to explain the selection criteria for its decision today to advantage training in some industries and not others.

"A strong economy that generates higher incomes for workers in these sectors is a better long term sustainable solution than Government subsidies."