New funding supports critical science research for NZ - Science NZ

Wednesday, 3 June, 2020 - 16:16

The Government’s announcement of additional funding of more than $200 million for the seven Crown Research Institutes reinforces the view that science and innovation is critical to New Zealand’s recovery and rebuilding.

John Morgan, the NIWA CEO and Chair of the CRIs’ peak body, Science New Zealand, said: "This is a timely and most welcome investment into the CRIs. It recognises our key role in helping New Zealand recover and rebuild.

"The immediate support from the CRI Covid-19 Response and Recovery funding of $45 million this year and $72 million next year will help address the financial pressures caused by the Covid-19 situation.

"The Government is also increasing the funding for Strategic Science Investment Funding (SSIF) programmes by $19.5 million a year and the Nationally Significant Databases and Collections (NSDBC) that CRIs steward by $3 million a year.

"The sudden downturn and uncertain future came on top of long-term cost pressures. It put at risk critical research programmes and progressing the facilities our staff need. Now we can plan with more certainty. It will help support our science capability to address the immediate and the longer-term needs of New Zealand, as the nation recovers and rebuilds.

"This investment is also important for our partners in the public, private, NGO and Maori sectors. The CRIs are in every region in New Zealand. We touch every New Zealander every day in some way, through our work across the economy, environment and social arenas. Our work helps create new jobs, increase productivity and sustainability and develop new products, processes and opportunities."

The Government has also allocated funding for two major capital projects to offset delay or stopping of the work: $45 million to allow the AgResearch Lincoln Facility Development to progress despite the financial impact of COVID-19; and $25 million to ESR for its Kenepuru (Porirua) Property Redevelopment.