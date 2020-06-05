$100m Tourism Accelerator to support recovery - Muller

Friday, 5 June, 2020 - 13:47

National will launch a $100 million grant programme called Tourism Accelerator to help fund projects that will get New Zealand’s tourism sector back on its feet.

"New Zealand is a premier tourism destination, both for Kiwis exploring their homeland and for international visitors," National Leader Todd Muller said.

"Our tourism sector has been hit hard by Covid-19. Once the border re-opens we need to be ready to invite visitors back.

"Tourism operators need confidence to keep their doors open and keep people in jobs."

Mr Muller visited Coronet Peak in Queenstown today to reveal details of National’s Tourism Accelerator grant programme.

"National’s Tourism Accelerator will provide direct cash support to businesses and tourist operators that are currently tossing up whether to re-open or shut up shop for good."

The proposal would see $100 million invested over a four-year period. Project funding would be split 70/30 between Government money and private sector investment.

"Covid-19 has posed a direct challenge to the tourism industry and our Tourism Accelerator is one tool we can use to help the industry rebuild and bounce back.

"While the Government is talking up the need to plan for the future, National is providing ideas that will make a difference now."