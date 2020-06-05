'NZ First Party confirms its first tranche of candidates'

Friday, 5 June, 2020 - 16:11

New Zealand First is pleased to release the names of its first tranche of candidates for the 2020 election.

The includes all sitting New Zealand First Members of Parliament except Clayton Mitchell MP who earlier today announced he will not be seeking re-election.

In alphabetical order they are:

- MP Darroch Ball

- MP Hon Shane Jones

- MP Jenny Marcroft

- MP Hon Ron Mark

- MP Hon Tracey Martin

- MP Mark Patterson

- MP Rt Hon Winston Peters

- MP Under-Secretary Fletcher Tabuteau

New Zealand First is proud to enter the 2020 election race with an exceptional group of proven, hardworking MPs leading the way.

This first tranche of candidates will continue to fight for a commonsense and resilient future for New Zealand.

Further releases of subsequent tranches of candidates will be announced in coming weeks.