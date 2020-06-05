New public housing sets standard for future - Government

Friday, 5 June, 2020 - 17:55

New public housing that will save tenants money in energy bills, and provide warmer, healthier and more comfortable homes, is setting the standard for the Government’s future public housing programme, Housing Minister Megan Woods said.

Dr Woods opened the new KÄinga Ora - Homes and Communities complex, which has a 6 Homestar standard, in Richmond, Christchurch this morning.

"This project is a clear demonstration of this Government’s commitment to providing high-quality public housing that is good for people," Megan Woods said.

Homestar, which is run by the New Zealand Green Building Council (NZGBC) is a national, residential rating tool to evaluate homes in terms of their warmth, as well as their health, sustainability, energy and water efficiency qualities.

"KÄinga Ora has committed to the 6 Homestar standard, which far exceeds Building Code standards for warmth, dryness and health, for all its new buildings. There are now more than 3,000 public housing homes being built with this rating around New Zealand," Megan Woods said.

"These homes are also good for people’s hip pockets; the energy savings from these energy efficient homes are estimated to be $570 per household every year."

"Another feature of 6 Homestar housing is there is 80 per cent less construction waste from every building site. With today being World Environment Day these units are a great demonstration of how we can take care of people and the environment.

"I am proud KÄinga Ora is actively stepping into a global green building movement. They can see the long term benefits that this investment will achieve," Megan Woods said.