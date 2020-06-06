Shane Jones to announces candidacy for Northland electorale

Saturday, 6 June, 2020 - 13:45

New Zealand First MP Hon Shane Jones has today announced his candidacy for the electorate of Northland.

Speaking at a New Zealand First meeting in Kerikeri, Northland, Mr Jones said it was a privilege to be selected by the Party and pledged a bold and job-rich campaign reaching out to all Northlanders.

"I will deliver an exciting policy vision for Northland -- my home, with passion.

"I have a strong and determined team up here. We look forward to telling our story of continued Government investment into rail, water storage, roads, digital connectivity, tourism and health after nine years of neglect by the last National Government, said Mr Jones.

Leader of the New Zealand First, Rt Hon Winston Peters who was also at the event said, "through Shane, Northland will have a strong and effective voice in Government. He has a proven track record as a zealous champion of the North and a fighter for the provinces. He has my full endorsement."

Video of Mr Jones here: https://www.facebook.com/NZFirst/videos/685525895601280/