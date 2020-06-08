Greg O'Connor confirmed candidate for Ohariu electorate

Monday, 8 June, 2020 - 10:13

"I am looking forward to continuing as the Member of Parliament for ÅhÄriu" Greg O’Connor said today.

Mr O’Connor was referring to the fact that he was confirmed as the Labour Party Candidate for the ÅhÄriu electorate in the 2020 election.

"Being a member of Parliament gives an opportunity to use the skills and experience I have acquired over many years leading a large commercial organisation as President of the NZ Police Association and sitting on commercial boards" Mr O’Connor said. "Parliament is a place where a range of skills and experiences are applicable."

"The ÅhÄriu electorate is diverse and includes a large rural component which makes it unique for a city electorate "Mr O’Connor said.

Mr O'Connor says he looks forward to earning the support of local constituents to continue to represent their needs and interests in Parliament.