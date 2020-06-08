Greg O'Connor confirmed candidate for Ohariu electorate

|
"I am looking forward to continuing as the Member of Parliament for ÅhÄriu" Greg O’Connor said today.
Mr O’Connor was referring to the fact that he was confirmed as the Labour Party Candidate for the ÅhÄriu electorate in the 2020 election.
"Being a member of Parliament gives an opportunity to use the skills and experience I have acquired over many years leading a large commercial organisation as President of the NZ Police Association and sitting on commercial boards" Mr O’Connor said. "Parliament is a place where a range of skills and experiences are applicable."
"The ÅhÄriu electorate is diverse and includes a large rural component which makes it unique for a city electorate "Mr O’Connor said.
Mr O'Connor says he looks forward to earning the support of local constituents to continue to represent their needs and interests in Parliament.
