Educating political parties to help the community and voluntary sector - Hui E!

Monday, 8 June, 2020 - 14:01

Community organisations are asking Members of Parliament and political party members to spell out their plans for the community and voluntary sector in the lead-up to New Zealand’s general election in September.

"Being able to access services and feel connected with the communities we live, work and socialise in are essential to New Zealanders’ wellbeing," says Rochelle Stewart-Allen, General Manager of Hui E! Community Aotearoa.

"The whole country is working out what stays the same and what needs to change following the immediate crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that’s true of community and voluntary organisations too.

"The services we offer are needed more than ever as Aotearoa moves into new ways of operating, and we’re keen to hear from Members of Parliament and political parties about their vision and policies for the sector."

The online discussion will be held from 4pm to 5.30pm this Wednesday 10 June and will be facilitated by broadcaster Rawdon Christie. Confirmed participants are Poto Williams (Labour), Jan Logie (Greens), Tracey Martin (NZ First), Alfred Ngaro (National), Brooke van Velden (Act) and Geoff Simmons (TOP).

Registration is free and available at https://events.humanitix.com/election-webinar.

The webinar is hosted by Hui E! Community Aotearoa ( www.huie.org.nz), ComVoices ( https://comvoices.org.nz), Sue Barker Charities Law ( www.charitieslaw.co) and Trust Democracy, with support from the Todd Foundation ( www.toddfoundation.org.nz).

Ms Stewart-Allen says the webinar provides an opportunity for community and voluntary organisations to be heard by political decision-makers.

"It’s in everyone’s interests for our sector to continue successfully delivering initiatives in local communities to help improve the everyday lives of New Zealanders. To do that, we need to make sure our voices are heard so that the right decisions and supports are available from our politicians."