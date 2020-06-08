'NZ First praises move to level one'

Monday, 8 June, 2020 - 16:13

New Zealand First Leader, Rt Hon Winston Peters welcomes today’s announcement that New Zealand will be moving to Alert Level 1 at midnight tonight.

"There has been a lot of ill-informed speculation about the government parties being divided over Alert Level decisions," said Mr Peters.

"Today’s decision should put to bed that speculation. New Zealand First has been a constructive partner in every decision the coalition has made throughout the COVID-19 crisis and today’s was no different.

"The Coalition Government always had the goal of beating the virus to give the economy its best chance of recovering from the disruption the country faced and the burden that all New Zealanders shared to successfully fight off COVID-19.

"To that end, we urge all workers to return to their place of work. We want to see town centres and CBDs return to normal, and give all businesses, including the retail and hospitality sectors, the best chance of economic recovery following the effects of previous restrictions."