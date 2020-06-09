Release the report, Minister - Michael Woodhouse

Tuesday, 9 June, 2020 - 09:19

The Government needs to release the Health and Disability sector review which was completed months ago, National’s Health spokesperson Michael Woodhouse says.

The wide-ranging review, chaired by Heather Simpson, was completed by its 30 March deadline, yet Health Minister David Clark has not confirmed receipt let alone released it.

"Covid-19 will have a serious impact on the health and disability sector. David Clark needs to confirm he has received the report and release it as a matter of urgency.

"Understandably, the New Zealand Medical Association, General Practice New Zealand and New Zealand College of Midwives have all been calling for the release of the report.

"It is unacceptable that it was completed more than two months ago and we are still waiting to hear the findings.

"This is another example of the Government completely failing to live up to their promise to be open and transparent."