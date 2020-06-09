Sustainable Tairawhiti committee meeting this week

Tuesday, 9 June, 2020 - 10:09

Proposed changes to the Freedom Camping Bylaw and a review of the TairÄwhiti Resource Management Act are among the decision items before Council’s Sustainable TairÄwhiti Committee this Thursday.

A report to the committee proposes replacing the registered summer camping areas with an expanded Freedom Camping Bylaw. This is to address summer camping compliance issues, along with concerns around coastal erosion and cultural sensitivity.

If approved, campers wishing to stay longer than three nights during daylight saving could still apply for a permit to do so. Council will be able to enforce the conditions and the bylaw may include additional controls around self-containment and time restrictions.

The committee will also decide on the proposed development of a draft Flood Protection and Drainage Bylaw. Council manages approximately $64.6 million worth of flood protection assets, and the proposed bylaw aims to safeguard those assets from common land-use activities such as fencing, trenching and planting, all of which can compromise the integrity of flood protection.

The draft bylaw would be widely consulted upon with affected landowners and managers, iwi, and other stakeholders.

Another report seeks the committee’s support on undertaking a full review of the TairÄwhiti

Resource Management Plan, starting with the development of a Regional Policy Statement.

Council’s science programme for the year is outlined in the final decision report on the agenda. This includes a significant capital programme, investing in bore renewal and maintenance, as well as telemetry and hydrological equipment.

Operational projects include the Wharekopae River Restoration, biomonitoring and the non-regulatory freshwater plan.

There are also several information reports on the agenda, covering the Emissions Trading Scheme legislation, the TairÄwhiti Greenhouse Gas Emissions Inventory and a submission on the Local Government Rating of Whenua MÄori Amendment Bill.

The meeting will be held at Council chambers, starting at 9am on June 11 and will be livestreamed via our website.

The full agenda can be viewed here: https://www.gdc.govt.nz/meetings-calendar/details/1020