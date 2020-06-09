National Party to scrap teacher registration fees - Nikki Kaye

Tuesday, 9 June, 2020 - 12:34

National will scrap teacher registration fees and fund the Teaching Council directly, National’s Education spokesperson Nikki Kaye says.

Under the current proposal teacher registration costs are set to double from February 2021, which is unacceptable. The next couple of years is not the time to be increasing costs, instead we should be reducing costs as people deal with the economic crisis our country is facing.

"New Zealand has had long-standing teacher supply and retention issues. This is a small way that we can reduce costs for teachers and is one of a number of policies National intends to implement to reinforce the value of educators in our society," Ms Kaye says.

"A National Government would get rid of teacher registration fees and instead pay the Teaching Council directly on an ongoing basis, which will initially be around $16 million a year.

"The Teaching Council would remain independent, with the only requirement to come with National’s proposed funding to be the scrapping of registration fees.

"Teachers play an incredibly important role in our communities. Throughout the lockdown teachers across the country showed their dedication and commitment to children by teaching from home. Educators were some of the heroes of the lockdown as they worked hard to ensure young people were learning and supported.

"New Zealand is facing a significant economic recovery and our education system and teachers will continue to play a crucial role in helping our country get through this. It’s important we reduce costs particularly when we are heading into a recession.

"This is just one of a number of policies National will be releasing to show how valuable we see teachers and the role they play in the development of our children.

"We’re focused on attracting and retaining teachers and ensuring they feel supported in their profession. Removing teacher registration fees is one way National will support our teachers."