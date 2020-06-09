Be part of the election team - Electoral Commission

Tuesday, 9 June, 2020 - 13:11

Hiring is underway for the 2020 General Election with people needed to fill over 25,000 roles.

"This is an opportunity to be part of the election team and help voters have their say at the 19 September election and referendums," says Chief Electoral Officer, Alicia Wright.

A variety of roles are available including working in voting places and counting votes. The work can last from one day to a couple of months over the election period.

"They are all paid roles and we’ll provide the training and support you need to do a good job," says Alicia Wright.

"Voting places are run by people who live in the area, so it’s a great way to get involved in your community."