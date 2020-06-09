It is time for a plan to get Kiwis back in jobs - Nikki Kaye

Tuesday, 9 June, 2020 - 12:56

Deputy Leader of the Opposition Nikki Kaye says it is time for New Zealand to see the Government’s plan to save and create jobs.

"We have more and more jobs being lost with projections indicating 150,000 people could lose their job this year. We need urgent action from the Government to ensure people can pay their bills and be in work.

"National has already outlined policies such as GST refunds to provide direct cash flow to help save jobs and businesses. Our JobStart policy will provide a $10,000 cash payment to businesses that hire extra staff, giving them the confidence they need to create jobs.

"The Government does not have a good track record of delivering infrastructure, with flagship projects such as KiwiBuild and Auckland light rail failing.

"We are committed to ensuring that New Zealand gets quality legacy social and economic infrastructure as a result of the rebuild.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson has failed to unite around JobStart by refusing to work with National to get the policy in place within weeks.

"National wants to help families and communities through this economic storm, and we are prepared to find a bipartisan solution that will deliver JobStart early," Ms Kaye says.

"It is not helpful for the Prime Minister to say that she is angry with businesses like The Warehouse for being forced to lay off staff. We need action from the Government and solutions that create jobs because they will do much more than slogans."