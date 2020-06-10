Govt needs to get moving on trans-Tasman travel - Gerry Brownlee

Wednesday, 10 June, 2020 - 12:54

As the conditions for the wage subsidy change, clearly defined criteria for the opening of the trans-Tasman/Pacific bubble needs to be published, National’s Foreign Affairs spokesperson Gerry Brownlee says.

"Caution is important, but so is understanding what conditions need to be met for the opening of the trans-Tasman bubble. Right now we have no information on this.

"Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has confirmed no paper has been taken to Cabinet and that he only spoke to Australia State Premiers last week.

"The Prime Minister says it’s up to Australia, but what are her Government’s conditions for opening?

"Knowing the Government’s position will help local operators plan as wage subsidy conditions change today, meaning that unless they experience a 40 per cent drop in revenue then they no longer qualify for the scheme.

"We need a clear plan to open the trans-Tasman bubble. How else can our businesses plan for any long term future and importantly save jobs?"