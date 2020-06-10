Have your say on the Building Amendment Bill - Office of the Clerk

Wednesday, 10 June, 2020 - 17:38

Parliament’s Environment Committee has called for public submissions on the Building (Building Products and Methods, Modular Components, and Other Matters) Amendment Bill. Submissions opened on 4 June 2020, and close on Friday 10 July 2020.

This bill would amend the Building Act 2004. It would contribute to a programme of reforms to the building regulatory system that seeks to lift the efficiency and quality of building work, and provide fairer outcomes if things go wrong.

Tell the Environment Committee what you think

Submissions can be made via the Parliament website. Submissions close at 11.59pm on Friday 10 July 2020.