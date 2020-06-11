Covid-19 Royal Commission should examine the illegal roadblocks - Democracy Action

Thursday, 11 June, 2020 - 15:26

Democracy Action fully supports recent calls for a Royal Commission into the COVID-19 response, and strongly suggests its remit includes an expert examination of the legality, or more likely illegality, of iwi roadblocks. Euphemistically called ‘community checkpoints’, these roadblocks purported to protect isolated communities from the pandemic but were inconsistent with legal instructions to the general public.

Democracy Action spokesperson, Lee Short, said:

"Both Act Leader David Seymour and former Labour Party candidate, now communications advisor Josie Pagani, have called for a Royal Commission into the Government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the Government winding up Parliament’s Epidemic Response Committee, a Royal Commission is needed to provide a thorough independent assessment of how the crisis was managed."

"The Royal Commission, which we believe should start before the election, needs to closely look at the roadblocks, their legality and what support the Government and Police gave to them. There are other important questions that need to be answered too, not least as regards to the precedent which has been set by official tolerance of these self-appointed ‘checkpoints’."

"These are serious questions which the Government has not answered. A Royal Commission will," Mr Short said.