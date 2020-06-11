Parliament tours are back!

Thursday, 11 June, 2020 - 17:18

Parliament’s doors are open once again and visitors and locals alike can enjoy a fascinating free tour, following the move to Alert Level 1.

"New Zealanders have made an incredible effort in the fight against COVID-19 and the move to Alert Level 1 is a huge step for all. I’m pleased that Parliament has re-opened to the public and visitors will again be able to enjoy a tour of Parliament," says Rt Hon Trevor Mallard, Speaker of the House of Representatives.

"Normally there are only five days a year Parliament’s Visitor Centre isn’t open, so we’re used to having the public walking the corridors most days. Having a Parliament that’s accessible to the public is extremely important to me. I’m looking forward to welcoming people back and seeing them experience and learn more about their Parliament.

"I particularly encourage Wellingtonians to come on in, as many of us forget to experience the places in our own backyard."

The tours let visitors explore the historic and unique Parliament buildings, providing the chance to learn about parliamentary processes and how they can participate in our democracy. Visitors will also get to see places at Parliament where important decisions in New Zealand’s history were made.

Parliament’s regular, 60-minute tours will be running every day, on the hour from 10am to 4pm. Other tours are also available:

‘Kids in the House’ tours: Our popular 45-minute, child-friendly tours will be back from 4 July and are a great school holiday activity. The tour visits all the spots where the action takes place and teaches children about how they can get involved and have their say. As part of the tour, children also receive a ‘Passport to Parliament’ in which they tick off the places they visit around Parliament, and get an official stamp at the end. Bookings are essential.

Self-guided outdoor tour: Grab a free map from the Tour Desk at Parliament and roam the grounds at your own pace to complete the route. The map covers everything from the history of the buildings, to prominent figures from our political past, and even a buried time capsule!

All tours are free, and bookings are recommended for larger groups. More information on visiting Parliament is available on the Visit and Learn section of the website.