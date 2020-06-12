Hamilton City Council’s fixation on a statue is pathetic - NZTU

Friday, 12 June, 2020 - 11:22

Hamilton City Council’s decision to remove a statue of Captain John Hamilton shows a pathetic lack of focus, says the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union.

Union spokesman Jordan Williams says, "Hamilton ratepayers are currently dealing with the fallout of a literal pandemic. Their livelihoods are threatened, and they’re set to have their rates hiked yet again."

"Why has Hamilton City Council focused on a statue? Don’t they realise that by so swiftly agreeing to pull it down, they’re inviting wasteful new debates over other statues, and even the city’s name?"

"This is a pathetic capitulation to a small group of agitators. Councillors need to refocus their time and attention away from petty controversies and onto issues that matter: namely, their annual budget. Tear down wasteful spending, not statues."