Muller commitment not to increase the taxes NZers pay welcomed

Sunday, 14 June, 2020 - 15:17

The Taxpayers’ Union is welcoming National Party Leader Todd Muller’s commitment today not to increase the taxes New Zealanders pay under a National-led Government.

The Union’s Executive Director, Jordan Williams, said:

"We take heart in the reference to actual taxes paid as a measure rather than just ruling out new taxes. It means that sneaky tax increases - such as income tax bracket creep - will need to be tackled."

"But tax is only one side of the equation. The real challenge for whoever wins the Treasury benches in September will be to relentlessly focus on quality of spending and tackling government waste, if we are to avoid a return to the levels of government debt not seen since the 1980s, that led to the painful consequences of necessary but sudden reform referred to in Mr Muller’s speech."