CEAC agrees with NZF policy "for Heavy Rail around this Country"

Monday, 15 June, 2020 - 11:14

Light rail is only for passengers; - and not as cost effective as heavy rail is with a multi-functional capacity, so KiwiRail must now expand heavy rail around NZ along with concentrating on electric locomotives that is the new smart transport that emit virtually no climate change carbon emissions, in line with global trends.

Regulatory agreement made by Government;

NZ is a signatory of the Paris climate change agreement since 2017; - when the ruling National Party then signed onto the ‘lowered climate change emissions target’, - promising to moving to low emissions transport motivation; - so KiwiRail’s CEO Greg Miller made fatal serious errors in his judgement last week when he announced he supported buying more troublesome and unreliable Chinese diesel locomotives - and this does not stack up.

Logic;

As to spending massive Billions of public funds only on light rail also ‘does not stack up‘ as rail needs to be multi-functional in future to take freight and passenger services when required; - and that is smart transport.

Twyford last year conceded there would be no "spades in the ground in 2020", but said he remained confident the "multi-billion-dollar project... to transform Auckland" would get off the ground.

There are two proposals for consideration: One from the New Zealand Transport Agency and the other from NZ Infra - a joint venture by the NZ Super Fund and CDPQ.

In late May, Twyford told reporters a proposal would go before ministers "soon" following "extensive and ongoing conversations" with NZ First.

That same day, Peters told reporters light rail was "not an issue" as it was "not going to happen in the immediate term".

"Costs have blown out massively. We've always been for heavy rail around this country... and light rail has been suspended," Peters told reporters.

"I've made my views very clear, a long way back."

Twyford last week told Parliament it was his intention to take a proposal to Cabinet by 19 June, the date at which the government shifts into pre-election mode.

Both Peters and Twyford refused to comment to RNZ except to say the Cabinet process was underway.

Green Party transport spokesperson and associate minister for transport, Julie Anne Genter, also declined an interview.

Genter told Stuff last week the Green Party would campaign on light rail if the coalition government was unable to get it across the line.

She said the party wanted "better public transport and rapid transit for Auckland", and that specifically included light rail.

CEAC are supporting smart multi-purpose rail and NZF has heavy rail their preference here - "very clear, a long way back."

Kiwi Rail; Make our rail funding the most effective, efficient, low emission climate friendly transport mode for the money spent by NZ taxpayers.