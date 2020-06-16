NZ First continues sabotage campaign against popular new gun laws - Gun Control NZ

Tuesday, 16 June, 2020 - 11:51

"The changes announced to gun laws today are just the latest step in a sabotage campaign waged by New Zealand First. Their latest ploy is setting up the gun register to fail by delaying it a year and hoping to dump a large IT project on a brand new agency" says Nik Green of Gun Control NZ.

"The overwhelming majority (70%) of New Zealanders want to be safe from gun violence and support stronger and more effective gun laws. NZ First are pretending to stand with the majority while pandering to the gun lobby. Ron Mark has previously bragged to the gun lobby that he is quietly looking after their interests around the Cabinet table" says Philippa Yasbek of Gun Control NZ.

"The gun lobby loves to cite the Canadian example of an expensive gun register. Many of the cost blowouts in Canada came from the high costs of setting up a new agency. The gun lobby wants an independent Arms Agency because it won’t enforce gun laws effectively." says Nik Green.

"In the past, the Police have made many mistakes in administering the Arms Act. We all bear the consequences of those errors. But a new agency with no enforcement powers will probably be much worse. The Police can do a better job, as seen in their handling of the gun buyback, which was praised by the Auditor-General" says Philippa Yasbek.

The Arms Legislation Bill will be debated by Parliament this week after key concessions were made to NZ First.