Leader of Vision New Zealand to stand in Waiariki

Wednesday, 17 June, 2020 - 14:52

Vision New Zealand is delighted to announce Hannah Tamaki as the Party’s candidate in the Seat of Waiariki.

"It just makes sense that Hannah would stand in the area that she whakapapa’s back to, has invested many years in and has a strong connection with" said Anne Williamson Party Secretary.

Hannah will be releasing the outline of the Party’s new First Peoples Policy at her launch in Rotorua tomorrow, 18th June at 12.30pm, Penny Haka Gallery, 9 Tryon Street, Whakarewarewa.

"Labour has had its turn, the Maori Party has had its turn, now it’s my turn.

There is a new breed of politician on the rise, one who keeps their promises and who leads a party with totally new and innovative solutions for Maori. I determined to work with others in Waiariki to cease homelessness, child uplifts, broken homes, and inequality, because it’s time to get to the root of the problem and heal our homes".

"I will bring long overdue solutions to the people of Waiariki. Our First Peoples Policy, which I will outline on Thursday, will be setting the landscape for Maori economic future, lifting thousands out of social dependence to self- dependency. If Maori do well, New Zealand does well" said Hannah Tamaki.

She went on to say, "I hoping to be the first successful will be the first woman candidate for Waiariki. That’s two ticks this election; one for Wahine Toa and one for integrity back in politics".

The party officials said they are expecting a good crowd of locals and city leaders at Hannah’s launch this Thursday, 18th June at 12.30pm, Penny Haka Gallery, 9 Tryon Street, Whakarewarewa, Rotorua.