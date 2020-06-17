Shane Jones trivialises mental health - Mark Cameron

Wednesday, 17 June, 2020 - 15:59

"NZ First MP Shane Jones’ disrespectful comments yesterday show he’s out of touch with the concerns of our rural communities and the people of Northland," says ACT’s Northland candidate Mark Cameron.

"In Parliament yesterday, Shane Jones referred to another Member of Parliament as ‘the Mad Melon’ and was admonished by Speaker Trevor Mallard.

"Later that night, he once again made backhanded sarcastic comments about the mental health of a MP, was chided by his colleagues, and forced to apologise.

"His comments trivialise the mental health issues faced by many rural New Zealanders in the North.

"Jones is a self-described ‘champion’ of the regions. If he was really in touch with the provinces, he’d understand that farmers are doing it tough right now.

"As a dairy farmer from Ruawai, I’ve seen the twin impact of Covid-19 and drought and the effect its had on the mental health of our farming communities.

"Our rural communities already feel we are invisible to decision-makers and our voices disregarded.

"The last thing Northland needs is a representative that goes to Parliament and makes light of mental health, a serious issue for farming communities."