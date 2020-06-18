Calling on men to march against partner violence - Alfred Ngaro

Thursday, 18 June, 2020 - 17:44

We need to make a call and get New Zealand men to march against intimate partner violence, National MP Alfred Ngaro says.

"Yesterday after discussing the story of the murder of Crystal Lee Selwyn with my colleague Agnes Loheni, she turned to me and asked ‘what are you going to do about it?’"

"This is a truly confronting issue we face in our country and sadly this is not the first time one of our mothers has been lost to domestic violence.

"I’m calling on all men to rise up and march against the continuing violence we perpetuate against our wÄhine.

"Men need to own this issue. We need to take the burden of addressing male violence off women who are currently shouldering this unfair load.

"Over the next few days I will be organising a day where we men can come out in our thousands to stand in solidarity with our women, our daughters, sisters, and mothers.

"It is time to take back the space for women to live safely and free from the fear of us."

Note: Please contact Alfred Ngaro’s office if willing to help with the march