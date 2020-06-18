Hannah Tamaki announces first peoples policy - Vision New Zealand

Thursday, 18 June, 2020 - 17:56

"Win Waiariki and every party votes counts" said Hannah Tamaki at her launch as Vision New Zealand’s candidate for Waiariki.

More than 150 locals and prominent leaders, Merepkea Raukawa Tait, Donna Rae, Matthew Tukaki the Executive Director of the New Zealand Maori Council, concerned locals and supporters packed Penny Haka Gallery, Whakarewarewa, Rotorua to hear Hannah Tamaki’s inaugural speech as Candidate for Waiariki.

The attentive audience responded positively to the outline of Vision New Zealand First Peoples Policy which included: The set-up of a Maori Owned Bank: "We envisage that this would be underwritten by our Treaty partner, the New Zealand Government, as Kiwi Bank was. We are also expecting Maori land organisations and our largest Iwi would want to back this initiative" said Hannah. This indigenous bank would have a kaupapa Maori approach to lending and deposit primarily focused on 0% interest on mortgages for homes, small business start-ups and the economic development of Maori organisations. We plan to be competitive and keep profits in New Zealand taking away for the 4 largest Australian banks". Hannah went on to say.

Vision New Zealand Homeless Strategy: "We will be advocating for the establishment of two to three purpose built rehab facilities, on the outskirts of the city for the homeless. Let’s get them back to hapu living where these Waiariki residents can be rehabilitated and supported to return to living and contributing to the community, and we clean up the streets".

Pan Regional Enterprise: The Maori Bank will have a direct relationship to the pan-regional enterprises within the Waiariki area.

This innovative domestic package will provide ample opportunities for the establishment of new small businesses, and as a consequence bring local employment, thereby lifting the local economy. "I believe then the Bay of Plenty will live up to its name".

The Waiariki Bullet: A world-class train that would traverse the Waiariki district stopping in remote jewels and giving families and tourist an authentic view and experience of our often unseen landscape, rural adventures and classic tourist spots. This would create entrepreneurial opportunities for towns, settlements and give inventive kiwis the opportunity to showcase New Zealand as people have never seen before. We believe this would give the grass-roots economic units of New Zealand the shot in the arm that is so desperately needed in a Post Pandemic Economy. The by-product being employment and enjoyment where people are at, their own back yard.

She finished by saying let’s get back to the root of the problem with Maori, family breakdown. "If you heal the heart you heal the home". .