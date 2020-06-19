Incompetence shatters optimism - Todd Muller

Friday, 19 June, 2020 - 11:44

New Zealanders have had their confidence of a speedy recovery crushed after the Government’s bungling mismanagement to effectively quarantine people at our border, Leader of Opposition Todd Muller says.

"All the clever words from the Prime Minister led Kiwis to believe that our borders were safe with the expectation that we would be allowing foreign fee-paying students back into the country and that the trans-Tasman bubble was imminent.

"Instead a $5 billion education industry has been left floundering and we are the laughing stock of the international community.

"The sacrifice of our team of five million created international confidence that New Zealand was a good destination to visit because, we were told, New Zealand had ‘eliminated’ Covid-19 due to so-called strict quarantine testing.

"Instead we face a litany of incompetence - not enough testing, not enough tracing, not enough enforcement.

"Now, as the Government flails in finding answers, New Zealanders have every right to question whether this government is the right one to led us through the biggest economic crisis this country is about to face."