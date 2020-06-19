Regulated period begins - Electoral Commission

Friday, 19 June, 2020 - 12:27

Today, 19 June, marks the beginning of the regulated period for election advertising expenses for the 2020 General Election and referendums.

From now until 18 September, parties, candidates and third parties are limited in how much they can spend on election advertising. Spending limits are included in the handbooks for the General Election which can be found in the guidance and rules section at elections.nz

Election or referendum advertising can be published or displayed at any time, except on election day. This excludes TV and radio ads for parties and candidates, which can only be broadcast from 16 August.

All election or referendum advertising must include a promoter statement which shows the name and address of the promoter of the ad.

Local authorities may have additional rules governing election signs - for example when and where they can be placed, how big they can be, and how many can be in one location. Anyone erecting election signs should consult their council to find out the rules for their area.