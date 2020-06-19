Bala Beeram National's candidate in Kelston

Friday, 19 June, 2020 - 18:35

Bala Beeram has been selected as National’s candidate in Kelston for the 2020 General Election.

Mr Beeram currently works as a Supervisor for a Food and Pharmaceutical testing company and has lived in Avondale for the last 21 years.

"I’m grateful to be chosen once again to stand in my home electorate of Kelston. I’ll be working hard to ensure Kelston has strong National representation, and a National Government come September 19," Mr Beeram says.

"Kelston is a vibrant and diverse part of Auckland, filled with so many hard working families who are trying to get ahead.

"With a serious economic crisis looming ahead, Kelston needs a National Government with the experience and know how to put jobs back into our economy and guide our community through.

"In the good times the Government has struggled to deliver on its promises, particularly around infrastructure. Kelston needs to have confidence that its Government can deliver the jobs that come with infrastructure projects.

"There is more to delivery than just lofty promises, this Government hasn’t shown whether it knows that.

"I’m looking forward to campaigning hard and getting out and about the electorate. I’ll be focused on the issues Kelston is facing, and ensuring we see change this election, because Kelston can’t afford another Labour Government, not in these times," Mr Beeram says.