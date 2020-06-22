No more $80 million tax payer funded quarantine - Hannah Tamaki

Monday, 22 June, 2020 - 01:46

"2056 new coronavirus cases in one day in LA so why is our Prime Minister allowing flights from there into New Zealand". Said Hannah Tamaki

Vision New Zealand’s leader, Hannah Tamaki, will lead a protest of concerned locals as the first flight arrives at Auckland International Airport from Shanghai tomorrow morning at 5.20am.

Hannah went on to say "How dare this government squander the sacrifice we made as New Zealanders by opening our borders to cities and countries across the world that do not have this virus under control. China is now grappling with a new coronavirus outbreak and we will see flights resume from Shanghai tomorrow morning.

This government had us locked down for a month to beat this virus, our freedoms severely curtailed, unable to comfort and support our sick and dying or attend funerals/tangis, unemployment beginning to soar and many watching their family businesses and hard work crumble before their eyes".

This is reckless, why are they here?

"Like the rest of New Zealand, I have absolutely no confidence that this Government can manage to keep us safe. With 8 new cases of Covid, they have proven they do not have things under control within our borders making a complete shambles of the testing/quarantine process".

"The quarantine accommodation in Auckland is at capacity so now we are shipping new arrivals to unsuspecting cities and towns across the country.

This is unacceptable.

Well we are making a stand tomorrow morning at Auckland International Airport and demanding the BORDERS BE CLOSED IMMEDIATELY and REMAIN CLOSED or we will be back to level 4 New Zealand".