Community relief at withdrawal of application is 'huge' - Matt Doocey

Monday, 22 June, 2020 - 16:01

The withdrawal of a consent application to store 40,000 waste bales on a site in Belfast is a win for the community, Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey says.

"Today’s news brings huge relief to Belfast residents. Following my public meeting in March, where residents packed out the Belfast Rugby Football Club to voice their concerns to Environment Canterbury, we have worked together seamlessly as a community to ensure residents were kept informed, questions were answered and concerns heard," Doocey said.

The application by Renew Energy Limited was to store 40,000 waste bales at 20 Blakes Road for an incinerator that was yet to be built.

"Residents were worried potentially there could be no public consultation process but that approval could be granted within 15 days. They came to me seeking urgent help to be given a voice in the process. At the meeting, concerns were raised that the site is close to houses, a large aquifer and stream, a cemetery and meat works.

"Following the meeting, ECan set up a live webpage on their website to keep residents updated on the progress of the application and on the storage of bales in Spencerville, which has culminated in today’s welcome news for our residents," Doocey said.

The weblink can be found at https://www.ecan.govt.nz/get-involved/news-and-events/zone-news/christchurch-west-melton/waste-bale-storage/