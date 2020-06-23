New Zealand First welcomes PGF investment in Wairarapa Water

Tuesday, 23 June, 2020 - 17:11

New Zealand First List MP Hon Ron Mark welcomes the announcement of Provincial Growth Funding investment of $1.4 million to help secure the Wairarapa’s water supply.

The funding boost will allow the Greater Wellington Regional Council (GWRC), and the three district councils, to use the latest airborne electromagnetic survey technology, to increase their understanding of the region’s water resources.

The new technology finds and maps the geology and hydrology as deep as 300m.

More modern technology will help support informed decision-making and will lead to better economic and environmental outcomes in the Wairarapa.

"Water supply is a constant issue in the Wairarapa and any assistance to secure our region’s freshwater supply is welcome news," Mr Mark said.

"This investment is critical as our region is reliant on water supply to sustain the multitude of farms, wineries, and orchards that are located here."

"Climate change is threatening Wairarapa’s water supply and we can see the water challenges other regions are currently facing. Thankfully the PGF is assisting across multiple regions to provide appropriate support for water storage and supply solutions."

Co-funding for the $2.5m project is coming from the Greater Wellington District Council and the local Wairairapa councils - South Wairarapa District Council, Carterton District Council and Masterton District Council.