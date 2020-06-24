Five Eyes Defence Ministers' meeting

Wednesday, 24 June, 2020 - 09:29

Joint statement from: Hon Ron Mark, New Zealand Minister of Defence; Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds CSC, Australia Minister for Defence; Hon Harjit Sajjan, Canada Minister of National Defence; Rt Hon Ben Wallace, United Kingdom Secretary of State for Defence; and Dr Mark Esper, United States Secretary of Defense.

The defence ministers from the Five Eyes nations (Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States) met via videoconference on 23 June.

Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to advance defence and security cooperation on matters of common interest to support and defend a stable, rules-based, global order that is increasingly being challenged.

Ministers recognised the role of regional partners and institutions in shaping globally and across the Indo-Pacific a stable and secure, economically resilient community, where the sovereign rights of all states are respected.

Ministers discussed new opportunities for Five Eyes partners to further strengthen their relationship, build resilience, address challenges to international rules and norms and advance cooperation across key lines of effort in an increasingly complex and challenging geostrategic environment.

Ministers committed to meet regularly as part of efforts to address existing and emerging security challenges, and to advance their shared values of democracy, freedom and respect for human rights.