Auckland Light Rail process ended - Phil Twyford

Wednesday, 24 June, 2020 - 12:22

Cabinet has agreed to end the twin track Auckland Light Rail process and refer the project to the Ministry of Transport for further work, Transport Minister Phil Twyford says.

Despite extensive cross-party consultation, Government parties were unable to reach agreement on a preferred proposal. The future of the project will now be decided by the government following September’s general election.

Phil Twyford says two credible and deliverable proposals were received.

"I’d like to thank NZ Infra and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency for their work and innovative proposals.

"Either would have created hundreds of jobs and resulted in an Auckland metro that offered Aucklanders a 30 minute trip from the CBD to the Airport."

Auckland Light Rail remains a project in the Auckland Transport Alignment Project (ATAP), he said.

"The Ministry of Transport and the Treasury will report back after the general election on the best option for this project to be delivered by the public sector. The Ministry of Transport and the Treasury will also engage with NZ Infra and Waka Kotahi about how work done on this project can support the next phase.

"The Government remains committed to fixing congestion in Auckland and boosting jobs through building infrastructure. We’ve made good progress on ATAP with construction starting this term on the Eastern Busway, Matakana Link Road, SH20B upgrades, the Puhinui Interchange, Karangahape Road Cycleway, and the Constellation Bus Station upgrade, to name a few.

"Auckland Light Rail will be New Zealand’s most complex infrastructure project in decades and it’s vital we get it right for future generations," Phil Twyford said.