Green Party welcomes new approach to delivering light rail

The Green Party welcomes the decision to not proceed with Public Public Investment (PPI) delivery of Auckland’s light rail project and to instead run the process through the public service.

Cabinet has decided to revert the project’s design process back to the public service after seeking external proposals.

Green Party Transport Spokesperson Julie Anne Genter said today:

"With the twin track process over, detailed planning work on light rail can continue and key design and financing decisions can be taken quickly after the election.

"Light rail will future-proof Auckland’s transport network and ensure that the city can support a rapidly growing population. We have to get this right, so this is a good move at this time.

"This decision means Aucklanders will have a greater say in what the project ultimately looks like. It’s really important that those living there contribute to the final design - and now they will have that chance.

"Auckland Transport and the Auckland Council need to be at the table to contribute to final decisions about alignment, stations and how the Mangere line will integrate with the rest of Auckland’s future rapid transit network - including a light rail connection to West Auckland and the Shore.

"The Green Party knows that light rail will form an essential part of Aotearoa’s future infrastructure. We need the best possible system for Auckland, which takes into account the many different needs of the people who will use it."