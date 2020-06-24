Light rail culled, fuel tax hike must now be urgently canned - NZTU

Wednesday, 24 June, 2020 - 13:29

The Taxpayers’ Union is calling on the Government to immediately scrap next week’s scheduled hike to fuel tax, seeing as the light rail project it was meant to fund has been cancelled.

Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says, "The Government justified its annual hikes to fuel tax on the basis of funding infrastructure projects - the biggest one being Auckland Light Rail."

"Now that light rail is canned, there is no excuse for next week’s hike to fuel tax. In fact, during an economic recession, hiking a tax on productive travel would be madness."

"If Phil Twyford forges ahead with his planned tax hike, it should be seen as nothing more than a cynical revenue grab."