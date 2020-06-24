WWF reacts to the threat management plan

Wednesday, 24 June, 2020 - 15:40

WWF-New Zealand welcomes the Government's new Threat Management Plan to address the threats MÄui and Hector’s dolphins face. It is a positive step towards, ultimately, removing all human-based threats to the habitat of the critically endangered MÄui and Hector’s Dolphins, while also supporting fishers and their communities.

"WWF has advocated for the restoration of the MÄui and Hector’s dolphins for over 15 years. We’ve called on successive Governments to remove all human-based threats from their habitat. New science clearly states immediate and significant threat reduction is essential to ensuring the survival of MÄui dolphins, in particular, which are hovering on the brink of extinction. Unfortunately, previous governments have dragged their feet," says WWF-New Zealand CEO Livia Esterhazy.

Ms. Esterhazy continues, "We congratulate the Government today for taking real action for MÄui and Hector’s dolphins. An additional rollout of cameras on boats, an extension of fishing closures with transitions for fishers, expanded marine mammal sanctuaries, and a toxoplasmosis action plan are all things we advocated for in our submission with our Option 5 partners. This is the Government’s first real step towards threat reduction since 2013. However, there’s still a long journey to secure their future.

The biggest continued threat these rare taonga face is inaction. WWF commits to continue working with all who are willing to take action to remove remaining human-based threats including the remaining set-nets, trawling threats, land-based threats (including toxoplasmosis), existing seismic surveying permits, and seabed mining throughout the habitat. We also commit to utilising innovation and increasing the level of scientific data available to all."

WWF-New Zealand, Sanford, Moana, and the Endangered Species Foundation will continue our existing successful collaboration and to build on our 2016 MÄui Dolphin Protection Plan. We stand ready to work with the Government to find comprehensive solutions for our dolphins. Together, it’s possible to build a future in which people are living in harmony with nature.