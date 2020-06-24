Better access to healthcare for Coasters - David Clark

Wednesday, 24 June, 2020 - 15:34

West Coasters will soon have better access to modern integrated high quality health services at the new Te Nikau, Grey Hospital and Health Centre, Health Minister Dr David Clark says.

The Ministry of Health plans to hand over the building to the DHB on 20 July 2020. Staff are due to start moving into the facility on 23 July 2020 through to 1 August 2020, with the first patients expected to be seen from 29 July 2020.

Health Minister Dr David Clark says he’s delighted the Greymouth community and wider region will be able to receive care at the new facility within a few weeks.

"It’s been a long wait for Coasters and for staff at Grey Base Hospital who will also benefit from the improved working environment. This is great news for the local community. I thank them for their patience," David Clark said.

The new 8,500 square metre building, adjacent to the current Grey Base Hospital, includes 56 in-patient beds, three operating theatres and a new integrated family health centre to support more integrated primary and secondary care services.

The $121.9 million facility also houses a 24/7 emergency department, critical care unit, acute and planned medical and surgical services, maternity services, radiology, laboratory services, paediatrics and outpatient care.

Local MP Damien O’Connor says this is a critical project for the West Coast and it’s fantastic to finally have dates confirmed for the facility to become operational.

"I know everyone involved has been working extremely hard to get Te Nikau finished so people on the West Coast can start benefitting from this new facility which has been purpose built for the region," Damien O’Connor said.

"This is an amazing facility and the design is future proofed to allow for flexible ways of working, more integrated services and to support modern models of care. Te Nikau will serve the community and wider region well into the future.

"I look forward to celebrating the official opening along with the West Coast community in the near future," said Damien O’Connor.

A virtual tour of the new facility is available here: https://vimeo.com/431333229