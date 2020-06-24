Auckland Light Rail process "ended - but not ended" - Auckland Business Chamber

Wednesday, 24 June, 2020 - 16:18

Government’s announcement ending the Auckland light rail process but referring it to the Ministry of Transport until after the election sends a frustrating "mixed message" to Aucklanders.

"Two credible and deliverable proposals were received, yet government cannot make a decision leaving Auckland facing consultation after consultation and no action," said Auckland Business Chamber head, Michael Barnett.

It is yet another example of a coalition government with a credible option but being frustrated by a minority to make a decision.

The mixed message has dogged the project from the start. Going down Dominion Road wasn’t sensible, and the project purpose changed - from a route between the CBD and Auckland Airport versus serving commuter suburbs.

Barnett agreed that light rail was a complex infrastructure project. "It’s vital we get it right not just for future generations but today’s Aucklanders."

"But when government has a credible proposal for moving Auckland forward, surely it should be able to make a decision to progress it. Leaving it to the next government could simply invite a repeat performance?"