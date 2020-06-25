Fishing industry will continue to kill dolphins under new rules - SAFE NZ

Thursday, 25 June, 2020 - 14:05

New measures announced yesterday by Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage and Fisheries Minister Stuart Nash will not bring the critically endangered MÄui dolphin back from the brink, according to animal rights organisation SAFE.

SAFE Campaigns Director Ilan Goldberg said the measures do not go far enough.

"The silent killer here is the very same one that’s haunting our endangered albatross - bycatch taken by our fishing vessels, which is not independently monitored."

"The fishing industry won’t be held to account without enforceable rules and cameras on fishing vessels. Currently, what happens at sea, stays at sea."

Goldberg says the Government must establish a separate crown entity that is independent of the fishing industry. It should have the mandate to protect threatened marine and bird life such as the MÄui dolphin.

The new measures in New Zealand follow court action launched by Sea Shepherd in the United States which call for an import ban on New Zealand seafood caught in the endangered dolphin's habitat. The complainants say New Zealand's protection laws for marine mammals are far less stringent than those in the US.

There are only around 63 MÄui dolphins and about 15,000 Hector's dolphins remaining in the world. The MÄui dolphin is the world’s smallest and rarest dolphin. They are classified by the International Union for Conservation of Nature as critically endangered.