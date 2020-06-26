Trans-Tasman hosts for 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Friday, 26 June, 2020 - 10:35

The awarding of joint hosting rights for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is a landmark decision for women’s sport in our region Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern said.

For the first time in history, Australians and New Zealanders will be able to experience a tier one football tournament on home soil.

The 2023 event will be the largest, and no doubt the best, Women’s World Cup that has ever been staged.

This is a huge positive for the footballing and sporting industries on both sides of the Tasman as we recover and rebuild from COVID-19.

As sporting nations we have had a long history of producing some of the best female footballers in the world and this tournament will further inspire our next generation and provide the platform for them to compete on the world stage.

It will also help drive Australia’s goal of achieving a 50/50 split of male and female participation in the game by 2027, and recognises New Zealand Football’s focus on pay equity and equal treatment for female players.

The event, which will be held between 10 July and 20 August 2023, will provide a near $500 million boost to economic activity for host countries, a significant jobs boost for host cities, and an opportunity for tourist regions in both countries to capitalise on new visitations.

Australia and New Zealand are world leaders when it comes to co-hosting major events with a track record that includes the 2017 Rugby League World Cup and the 2015 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

We also lead the world in equality and fairness, and we are committed to promoting these values through the tournament and beyond.

Thank you to Football Federation Australia, New Zealand Football, the Matildas and Football Ferns, as well as the broader football family who have supported our bid from the outset.