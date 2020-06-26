Todd Muller unveils National's election hoardings

Friday, 26 June, 2020 - 13:58

National Party Leader Todd Muller has unveiled the first of a new series of election hoardings in Napier today.

"With our country facing its biggest economic challenge since the end of the Second World War, New Zealanders have an important choice this election.

"They can choose to elect a strong, competent National-led Government that will be focused on creating jobs and delivering quality infrastructure, and knows how to build the new economy that will be needed in a post-Covid world.

"Or they can return a clumsy and incompetent Government that has failed to deliver on every major promise from KiwiBuild and light rail through to ending child poverty and keeping our border secure."

Mr Muller says the new hoardings spell out what National will deliver when it wins the election and forms Government: a strong team, more jobs and a better economy.

According to Infometrics, 40,000 jobs have already been wiped out by the economic crisis, and a coming second wave could see about 120,000 families lose their income by the election.

"The National Party got New Zealand through the Global Financial Crisis and the Canterbury Earthquakes safely. New Zealanders trust National governments to come to power at times of economic crisis, and to steer the country through them safely.

"Creating tens of thousands of new full-time jobs and building a better economy than before the Covid-19 crisis will be National’s focus."

National will be unveiling more hoardings across the country in the coming weeks.