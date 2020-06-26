Coalition commitment establishing mental health commission delivered - Marcroft

Friday, 26 June, 2020 - 16:59

New Zealand First welcomes the passage of the Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission Bill through its final reading in Parliament today fulfilling a coalition agreement commitment.

"This is an important step in saving the lives of New Zealanders and delivers a key coalition commitment between New Zealand First and Labour, says Jenny Marcroft New Zealand First spokesperson for Health.

"The power of the Commission will be its independence, it will provide not only a panel of Mental Health experts but also the voice of lived experience. It will lay the foundation to transforming the countries support services and guide us toward greater wellbeing. The Coalition Government is taking serious action on the mental health and addiction crisis the country is facing.

"We know these issues are devastating our families and communities and the Commission will be crucial to improving mental health outcomes for all New Zealanders. On top of everyday challenges, New Zealanders have experienced a number of traumatic events that have tested our Nation’s resolve.

"New Zealand First is proud to be driving the return of the Mental Health Commission, an entity we’ve advocated for during our entire existence. This will help improve outcomes and equity of wellbeing for all New Zealanders," says Ms Marcroft.