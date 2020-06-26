Vision NZ chooses young and successful as candidate for Hutt South

Friday, 26 June, 2020 - 18:39

Vision New Zealand is delighted to be launching Paris Winiata as its candidate for Hutt South tomorrow, 27th June, 5.30pm, Lower Hutt Events Centre, 30c Laings Road, Lower Hutt.

Party Leader Hannah Tamaki said "This young family man is a living example of transformation, from a long list of negative statistics to success, achievement, sporting excellence, home and business ownership". She went on to say "Paris has done a lot of living in his short life. From a background of crime, drugs and alcohol he found himself out on his own at the age of 15 years old but that is all history now, and the young man who is standing as a candidate for Vision New Zealand in Hutt South is certainly an overcomer. Paris is a new breed of politician, honest and proven".

Today Paris works full-time for the New Zealand Fire Service as a Fire Fighter. He and his wife Coral have two daughters and are expecting their son to arrive in August. Their eldest daughter Jireh defied medical expectations to see her triumph over multiple health issues.

"My life experiences have taught me that you may not be able to choose your past but you can choose your future. So I’m choosing a better future for my children, this is not the New Zealand I want my children to be bought up in, where our faith, our freedoms are under attack. People are more important than politics, and I will stand for all those people who don’t have a voice, the forgottens, those that have been marginalised by this and previous Governments, everyday hard-working Kiwis like me. That’s why I’m standing for Vision New Zealand the only party that talks about family, our faith, our flag and our freedoms". Said Paris Winiata.

Paris will be outling Vision New Zealand’s First Responder Policy. "As a Fire Fighter these essential services must be valued and resourced properly".

"Paris is very well known and respected in the Hutt over his years in this community he has established wide and diverse networks and is able to relate to people from all social, ethnic and economic backgrounds. " said Party Secretary Anne Williamson. "We are expecting a good turnout at his launch tomorrow at 5.30pm at the Lower Hutt Events Centre".