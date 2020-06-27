PGF accelerates Rotorua projects

Saturday, 27 June, 2020 - 13:30

The Rotorua Museum redevelopment and Whakarewarewa and Tokorangi Forest projects will be accelerated thanks to a $2.09 million Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) boost, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Under-Secretary for Regional Economic Development Fletcher Tabuteau announced today.

"Investing in local people, regional jobs and local assets is more important than ever in this COVID-19 environment. Accelerating projects such as these will ensure Rotorua has the foundations for new economic growth in the future, whilst playing a significant role in the district’s economic recovery from COVID-19," Mr Peters said.

"Additional funding of $2 million for Te Whare Taonga o Te Arawa Rotorua Museum, and $90,000 for the Whakarewarewa and Tokorangi Forest projects will significantly accelerate progress and employment outcomes for region," Mr Peters said.

"With dedicated resources, work on a new visitor centre in the Tokorangi Forest, also known as the Redwoods area, will begin earlier and provide further employment opportunities. The additional funding will also allow the Rotorua Museum project to include a full replacement of its roof," Mr Peters said.

In September 2018, $7 million of PGF funding was announced for the Whakarewarewa Forest project, and $15 million was announced for the Rotorua Museum redevelopment in August 2019.

"Helping these projects progress quickly will provide immediate employment opportunities for local people, and provide more confidence for additional private and iwi investment in the region," Mr Tabuteau said.